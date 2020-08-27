HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,774 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MASI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 272.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Masimo by 91.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.14.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $218.23 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $139.36 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total value of $132,292.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,590.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,335 shares of company stock worth $749,625 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

