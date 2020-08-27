HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,185 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MGM Growth Properties worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGP. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGP. Wolfe Research began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.97.

MGP stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

