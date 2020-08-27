HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTLS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 806,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,205,000 after purchasing an additional 234,963 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,752,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,078,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,464,000 after purchasing an additional 119,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 63,354 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.82. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34.

