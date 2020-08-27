HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,975 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 419.3% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $32.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

