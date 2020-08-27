HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,189 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPW opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.41% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.04.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 220,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $4,206,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,605,829 shares in the company, valued at $30,703,450.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,069 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,383 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

