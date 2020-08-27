HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $1,992,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 28.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 1,741.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,950,000 after buying an additional 113,894 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,560,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.23.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $99.30 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $299,990. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.