HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 24,078 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,078 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 84.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 175.5% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VF alerts:

In other VF news, Director Benno O. Dorer bought 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $211,785.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $64.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.12, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.49 million. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of VF from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.