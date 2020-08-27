HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,346 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,694 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,764,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,464,000 after purchasing an additional 549,712 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,207,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,491,000 after purchasing an additional 123,533 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 482,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHG opened at $50.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $54.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PHG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

