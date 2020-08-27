HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 6,289 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $124.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.17. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

