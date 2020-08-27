HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 2,988,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,373,000 after acquiring an additional 685,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 16,579.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 400,066 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 279,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 64,863 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 188,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $34.77.

About iShares US Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

