HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 294.7% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 121.7% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $142,000.

IXJ stock opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.64. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $73.32.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

