HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,032 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $64,592,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 644,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,401,000 after purchasing an additional 514,188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5,084.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 508,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,870,000 after purchasing an additional 498,890 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 19.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,712,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,264,000 after buying an additional 444,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $159.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.01. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.