Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 115,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Hologic worth $14,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 202.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 88.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 67.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 63.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $567,356.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen raised shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of HOLX opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $73.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.96 million. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

