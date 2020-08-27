Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.11

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.11 and traded as low as $23.50. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 2,400 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $40.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFBL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 264.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

