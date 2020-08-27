Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.83

Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and traded as high as $9.80. Home Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 1,900 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $11.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Home Financial Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HWEN)

Home Financial Bancorp operates as a holding company for Our Community Bank that offers various banking products and services in the counties of Owen and Putnam. The company offers fixed-rate certificates of deposit, NOW and other transaction accounts, and savings and checking accounts; and consumer, residential, multi-family, farm, and commercial real estate loans, as well as non-residential loans.

