Hooker Furniture (HOFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter.

HOFT stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.55. Hooker Furniture has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOFT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Hooker Furniture from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

