Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.6% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,441.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,136.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,483.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,451.74. The stock has a market cap of $1,676.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. China International Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

