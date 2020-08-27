Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 22.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 13.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 113.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

NYSE:HMN opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $314.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.50 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 8.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 11,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $446,091.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

