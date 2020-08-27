Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.83.

HZNP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Horizon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 29,576 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $2,240,677.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,369 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $118,994.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,468 shares of company stock valued at $15,449,366 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, King Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

