Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 3rd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $538.35 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

NYSE:HOV opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.35 million, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.51. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.