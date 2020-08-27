H&T Group (LON:HAT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $315.44

H&T Group Plc (LON:HAT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $315.44 and traded as low as $278.00. H&T Group shares last traded at $278.00, with a volume of 54,916 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 317.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 315.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95.

H&T Group (LON:HAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported GBX 10.21 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.85%.

H&T Group Company Profile (LON:HAT)

H&T Group plc primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It also offers gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

