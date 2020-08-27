Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120,009 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of Huntsman worth $9,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 44.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,856,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,342,000 after purchasing an additional 571,845 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 14.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 452,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 2.06.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.