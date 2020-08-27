IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.79

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.79 and traded as low as $3.25. IKONICS shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 5,106 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $6.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79.

Get IKONICS alerts:

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. IKONICS had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.

About IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX)

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for IKONICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IKONICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.