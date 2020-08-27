iMDBi Hedge Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEH) Trading Up 0.3%

iMDBi Hedge Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEH) shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.45 and last traded at $27.44. Approximately 101,969 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 128,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.57.

