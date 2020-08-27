Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.54

Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.54 and traded as low as $21.89. Imperial Oil shares last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 883,010 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Imperial Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.94.

The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -849.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.54.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.93) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.18 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil Ltd will post 0.5907759 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently -3,384.62%.

About Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

