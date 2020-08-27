Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Get Incyte alerts:

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $93.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of -103.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.76 and a 200-day moving average of $91.58. Incyte has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 766 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $79,533.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,976.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Herve Hoppenot sold 124,148 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $12,776,070.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,238,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,214 shares of company stock worth $26,426,924. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.