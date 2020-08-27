Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Independent Bank Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $153.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of IBTX opened at $46.52 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $63.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 273,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

