India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Trading Up 0.3%

India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (LON:IGC) was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 67.80 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.86). Approximately 85,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.80 ($0.86).

The company has a market cap of $75.60 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 52.39.

About India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC)

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for India Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.