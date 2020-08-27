India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.38. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 1,710,339 shares.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in India Globalization Capital by 139.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 515,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in India Globalization Capital by 176.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 60,290 shares during the last quarter.

About India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

