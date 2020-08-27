Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Trading Up 1.8%

Indiva Ltd (CVE:NDVA) was up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 59,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 173,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.62 price objective on Indiva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

The company has a market cap of $27.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68.

Indiva Company Profile (CVE:NDVA)

Indiva Limited engages in the production, sale, and distribution of medical cannabis and related oil extracts in Canada. It offers dried flowers and oils. The company is based in Ottawa, Canada.

