Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.31

Shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.31 and traded as high as $48.87. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. shares last traded at $48.54, with a volume of 249,212 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.31.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$6.68 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. will post 6.5599993 earnings per share for the current year.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

