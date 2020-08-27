Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.30

Innovative Food Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:IVFH)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.36. Innovative Food shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 60,130 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.

Get Innovative Food alerts:

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Innovative Food Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVFH)

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides perishables, specialty food products, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States and internationally. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food products, including seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, estate-bottled olive oils, and aged vinegars.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.