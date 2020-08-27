Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,955,117 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,088 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.5% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Intel worth $176,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.55. The company had a trading volume of 28,553,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,720,818. The company has a market cap of $210.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

