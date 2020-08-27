Inter Pipeline Ltd (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.55.

IPPLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Inter Pipeline from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Inter Pipeline to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPPLF opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.