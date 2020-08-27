InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.53

InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.53 and traded as low as $28.20. InterGroup shares last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of InterGroup from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get InterGroup alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $28.53.

InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The financial services provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InterGroup had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter.

In other InterGroup news, major shareholder Corp Intergroup purchased 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $37,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InterGroup stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 2.24% of InterGroup worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterGroup Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTG)

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.