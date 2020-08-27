Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.44

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.44 and traded as low as $25.08. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 879,909 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44.

Get Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 140.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 83,551 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 149.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the second quarter valued at $2,719,000.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UUP)

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.