Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) Trading Up 1%

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) was up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.65 and last traded at $30.65. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services owned 1.92% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

