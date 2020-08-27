Iofina (LON:IOF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.84

Iofina plc (LON:IOF) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.84 and traded as low as $13.33. Iofina shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 610,072 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Iofina in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.06.

Iofina Company Profile (LON:IOF)

Iofina plc engages in the production of iodine, water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, specialty intermediates, animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

