iPath US Treasury Flattener ETN (NYSEARCA:FLAT) Shares Down 0.4%

iPath US Treasury Flattener ETN (NYSEARCA:FLAT)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $71.26 and last traded at $71.26. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.56.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.74.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for iPath US Treasury Flattener ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath US Treasury Flattener ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.