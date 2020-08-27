IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.12

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.12 and traded as low as $2.00. IRIDEX shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 45,110 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IRIDEX from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.91%. Analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of IRIDEX worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

