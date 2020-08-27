Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.24

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.24 and traded as low as $3.24. Irish Continental Group shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 25,185 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $6.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33.

About Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container & Terminal. The Ferries segment transports passengers and cars, roll on roll off freight, and container lift on lift off freight on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe, as well as offers package holidays.

