Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $977.71 Million

Equities analysts expect Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) to report sales of $977.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $946.11 million to $1.01 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $982.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.06 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $218,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $191,400.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 485.9% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

