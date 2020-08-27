iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWL) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWL) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.02 and last traded at $30.02. Approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWL) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,067 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 26.04% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

