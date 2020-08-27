iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.95 and last traded at $62.90. Approximately 763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average of $57.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPXN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 16,014 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 183,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 102,623 shares during the period.

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:JPXN)

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

