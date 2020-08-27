iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) Shares Up 1.5%

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) shares shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.85 and last traded at $42.84. 8,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 12,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.19.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29.

