iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) Trading 0.9% Higher

iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.86 and last traded at $30.81. 12,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 27,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.21.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Peru ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Peru ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.