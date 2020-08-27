iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.90. 50,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 172,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35.

