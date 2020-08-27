iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS) Stock Price Up 1.7%

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS)’s stock price rose 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.22 and last traded at $35.22. Approximately 1,514 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.