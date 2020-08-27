James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,477 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of James River Group worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JRVR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get James River Group alerts:

JRVR stock opened at $48.81 on Thursday. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.42 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. James River Group had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

In related news, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,905,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,327,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $43,908.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,792 shares in the company, valued at $228,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.