Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bunzl in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now expects that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bunzl’s FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BZLFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunzl from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

BZLFY stock opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

